K Vanlalvena, the sole Rajya Sabha member from Mizoram, penned a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, voicing his concerns over the central government's plan to construct a fence along the India-Myanmar border.

Vanlalvena highlighted that this decision could lead to significant difficulties for the people of Mizoram.

The move, he argued, would not only disrupt the free movement regime—which currently allows residents to traverse up to 16 kilometres on either side of the border—but also result in the loss of over 500 kilometres of valuable fishing grounds and agricultural land.

The Mizoram MP expressed that the proposed fencing would be detrimental to the livelihoods of those living in the border areas, as it would impede their daily activities and access to resources.



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He also pointed out historical grievances, noting that the existing boundary was arbitrarily drawn by the British without an accurate ground survey and has since been imposed as the international border, perpetuating what he considers an injustice to the local population.

Vanlalvena's plea comes at a time when the Mizo community is already taken aback by the central government's fencing initiative. Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma has also previously registered his objection to the construction of the barrier.

The MP's request for a reconsideration of the fencing plan underscores the complex socio-economic and historical factors that must be considered when making decisions that affect border communities.