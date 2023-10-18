In a significant operation, acting on specific intelligence of the movement of warlike stores in the general area of Chhuarlung, Siaha-Chakhei Road in Siaha district, Mizoram Assam Rifles launched a search operation on October 17, 2023, and recovered 5800 detonators and 11200m of cordtex.

The recovered items have been handed over to Siaha Police Station for further investigation.

The Assam Rifles on October 15, acting on precise intelligence, successfully intercepted and seized a cache of war-like ammunition in the state of Mizoram.



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The operation took place in the general area of Tuvai Bridge in Saitual District, Mizoram, highlighting the ongoing efforts to curb the illegal transportation of arms and ammunition.

Acting on information regarding the suspicious movement of war-like stores from Manipur to Aizawl, The Assam Rifles seized the war-like stores. To thwart the illicit transfer operation, they established a Vehicle Check Post in the strategic area.