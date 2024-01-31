Drugs worth Rs 30.17 crore were seized and two persons were arrested in two separate operations in Mizoram, the Assam Rifles said on January 31.

As per reports, Assam Rifles recovered 34.99 grammes of Heroin No. 4 worth Rs 17,49,500/- in the general area of Zemabawk, Aizawl, and apprehended one individual on 29 January 2024.

Further, one lakh methamphetamine tablets weighing 11.7 Kg worth Rs 30 Crore in the general area, Zokhawthar, Champhai district on 30 January 2024 and apprehended one individual.



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A combined team of Assam Rifles and Special Narcotics Police Station, CID (Crime), Aizawl, and Police Department, Zokhawthar, carried out the operation in two different operations, based on specific information.

The Special Narcotics Police Station, CID (Crime), Aizawl, and Police Department, Zokhawthar, received the recovered consignment and apprehended individuals, respectively, for further legal proceedings.