Assam Rifles (East) recovered 225 gms of Heroin No. 4 worth Rs 1,75,00,000 in general area Bualpui, Siaha district and apprehended two individuals, and well as 20 packets of Methamphetamine tablets weighing 22.220 kg and worth Rs 66,66,00,000 in general area Zokhawthar-Melbuk road on January 11, Champhai district, Mizoram, and apprehended one individual.

On receipt of specific input from their own sources regarding the movement of narcotics, troops of the Assam Rifles conducted the operation.

The recovered consignment and apprehended individuals were handed over to the Excise and Narcotics departments, Siaha and Champhai, respectively, for further legal proceedings.



Also Read: Mizoram: Heroin, foreign origin cigarettes worth Rs 1.23 crore seized in Champhai

Earlier on January 10, Assam Rifles, Police and Custom Preventive Force in two separate operations seized 139 grams of Heroin worth Rs 97.30 lakh and 20 cases of foreign-origin cigarettes worth Rs 26 lakh in Champhai district on January 8.

Based on specific information, a combined team of Assam Rifles, Zokhawthar, and Champhai from the Customs Preventive Force carried out the operations. The entire consignment of Heroin No. 4 and foreign-origin cigarettes worth Rs. 1,23,30,000 were seized during the operation.

A search operation was carried out in the general area of Crossing Point I, Zokhawthar and Jail Veng, Champhai and the consignment was seized.