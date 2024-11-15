The Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Excise & Narcotics Anti-Narcotics Squad in Mizoram's Aizawl seized 55 grams of heroin worth Rs 35.75 lakh from Aizawl.

The troops also arrested two Indians and one Myanmarese national in this connection.



According to an official statement released by the Assam Rifles, the raid was launched following specific intelligence input in the Electric Veng Sec-3 area of Aizawl district.

Authorities reported that the seized heroin was packed in a transparent white polythene bag carried by the suspects. During the arrest, officials also seized a Suzuki Burgman scooter, believed to be linked to the smuggling activities.

All items, along with the three suspects, were handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Squad in Aizawl for further legal action.

Assam Rifles continues its efforts to counter smuggling in the region, particularly in Mizoram.

The Assam Rifles added, "Ongoing smuggling of contraband items is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram and India. Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the 'Sentinels of Northeast,' have continued their efforts against illegal smuggling and have also doubled their efforts to nab the kingpins of the smuggling of contraband items in Mizoram."

Earlier, the Assam Rifles, in collaboration with local law enforcement agencies thwarted a series of successful anti-smuggling operations in Mizoram, seizing a substantial cache of heroin and illegal areca nuts worth Rs 1.5 crore in Aizawl and Champhai district. Security personnel also apprehended five individuals in four different operations on November 12 and 13.