In a successful operation, Assam Rifles along with Excise and Narcotics, Anti-Narcotics Squad, Aizawl recovered 436 soap cases (5.114kg) of Heroin No. 04, worth Rs 25.57 Crore in Saichal Village, Saitual District from the individual possession of the persons carrying in their personal cars and apprehended two individuals.



The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Excise and Narcotics, Anti-Narcotics Squad, and Aizawl based on specific information.

The approximate cost of the recovered 436 soap cases (5.114 kg) Heroin No. 04, was Rs 25,57,00,000/- (Rupees Twenty five crore fifty-seven lakhs only). The recovered consignment and apprehended individuals were handed over to Excise and Narcotics, Anti-Narcotics Squad, Aizawl for further legal proceedings.



Also Read: Mizoram: Myanmar national sentenced to 10 years RI for smuggling heroin

A special court in Mizoram's Lunglei district has sentenced a 26-year-old Myanmar national to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for smuggling heroin, an official of the state excise and narcotics department said on July 14.

Special Court (NDPS Act) judge F Rohlupuia also slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the convict, Bawinungchung, a resident of Leisen village in Myanmar, excise and narcotics spokesperson Peter Zohmingthanga said.

While the conviction was declared on July 13, the quantum of punishment was announced the day later.