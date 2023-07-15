A special court in Mizoram's Lunglei district has sentenced a 26-year-old Myanmar national to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for smuggling heroin, an official of the state excise and narcotics department said on July 14.

Special Court (NDPS Act) judge F Rohlupuia also slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the convict, Bawinungchung, a resident of Leisen village in Myanmar, excise and narcotics spokesperson Peter Zohmingthanga said.

While the conviction was declared on July 13, the quantum of punishment was announced the day later.



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Bawinungchung was arrested in February 2021 for possessing 762 grams of heroin, near the Tiau River in the Hnahthial district along the India-Myanmar border.

He told the court that the smuggled heroin was meant for sale in Mizoram.

On June 27, in another successful joint operation by Assam Rifles and Excise and Narcotics, Anti-Narcotics Squad a total of 15 soap cases (191 gm) of Heroin No. 04 was recovered in the possession of two Myanmarese in Aizawl.

The approximate cost of the recovered 15 soap cases (191 gm) of Heroin No. 04 is Rs 1,33,70,000 (Rupees One crore thirty-three lakhs seventy thousand only).

Earlier a joint team of the Assam Rifles and Custom Department on June 26 successfully recovered a substantial quantity of illegal foreign-origin liquor and cigarettes in the general area of Zokhawthar, Champhai District.