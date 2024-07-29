Assam Rifles personnel seized Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 61.9 crore in Mizoram’s Champhai district, as per a statement.

Acting on a tip-off, the personnel conducted a raid in Zokhawthar village which is situated near the India-Myanmar border and seized 20.6 kg of Methamphetamine tablets on July 28.

The Assam Rifles in their statement said that the seized tablets were handed over to the state police for further legal proceedings.

Earlier, Assam Rifles, in collaboration with Special Narcotics and CID (Crime), Aizawl, recovered 1 kg of Methamphetamine (Crystal Meth) worth Rs 3.01 crore.

The operation took place in the General Area of CH Chhunga Bus Terminal, Thuampui, Aizawl, Mizoram on 20 July 2024. One individual was apprehended in connection with the recovery.