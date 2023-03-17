A joint team of CID and 2nd Assam Rifles recovered and seized two .22 local made Pistol and 4(four) rounds worth Rs 1,00,000 at the local market from the illegal possession of K Zothanfela(35) of Armed Veng near Hauhuklui, Chite.

The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and CID (SB), Aizawl representatives based on specific information about the transhipment of illegal weapons in General Area Chite Veng, Aizawl.

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During the course of the search of vehicles, two numbers of point-22 Pistols, four numbers of live rounds of point-22 ammunition, two numbers of point-22 pistol magazines and one bike (Royal Enfield Bullet Registration Number MZ 01N 7315) were recovered and two individuals were detained.

The apprehended individuals and recovery made were handed over to Bawngkawn Police Station, Aizawl for further legal proceedings.