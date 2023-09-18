In a successful operation, Assam Rifles recovered around 1,00,000 Methamphetamine tablets (weighing 10 kg) worth Rs 30 crores in Zokawthar village, Champhai district, on September 18.

Based on specific information, a team of Assam Rifles carried out the operation in Zokhawthar.

The entire consignment of methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 30 crore and one accused have been handed over to Zokhawthar police station for further legal proceedings.



Also Read: Mizoram: Assam Rifles seize foreign-origin liquors worth Rs 1.8 lakh

Reportedly, there was an unpleasant incident wherein miscreants attempted to interfere in the operation. However, the timely and mature intervention of the police handled the situation.

30 cases of foreign-origin beer worth Rs 1,08,000 lakh were seized in the general area of Zote, on September 15, 2023.



The operation was carried out by a team of Assam Rifles, based on specific information.

The entire consignment of 30 cases of foreign-origin beer is worth Rs 1,08,000/- (Rupees One Lakh Eight Thousand only) and has been handed over to Customs Preventive Force, Champhai for further legal proceedings.