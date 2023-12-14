In a significant operation against drug trafficking in Mizoram, the Assam Rifles, in collaboration with local authorities, successfully apprehended two individuals from Myanmar and confiscated a substantial quantity of marijuana.

The seizure took place in the Champhai district, located in the eastern part of Mizoram near the border with Myanmar.

The two Myanmar nationals, identified as Ginsiansiama, aged 25, and Thanlamchina, aged 35, were arrested following a tip-off that led to a joint operation by the Assam Rifles and the state's Excise and Narcotics Department.



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The operation was conducted in Zote village, which is situated close to the Myanmar frontier.

The contraband seized during this operation was valued at Rs 10.73 lakh.

This incident underscores the ongoing efforts by security forces to curb the menace of drug smuggling in the region, which is often used as a transit point for narcotics due to its proximity to the international border.

The date of the operation and subsequent arrests was December 13th, 2023, as reported by officials.

The successful crackdown on this illegal activity demonstrates the vigilance and effectiveness of the joint operations carried out by the Assam Rifles and other law enforcement agencies in Mizoram.