On February 8, 2024, at 11:50 am, a joint operation was carried out by 'A' company of the 42nd Assam Rifles and the Zokhawthar Police near Vawmkaw lui, Zokhawthar.

During the operation, they seized 30,300 tablets of suspected methamphetamine, weighing 3.452 kilograms, with an estimated value of Rs 44,87,600.

Additionally, they confiscated cash amounting to Rs. 17,49,500 in 500 currency notes from Harich Uddin (40) son of Samar Uddin, a resident of Naya Bazar, Karimganj, Assam.



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The seizure was conducted in the presence of reliable witnesses.

Harich Uddin was apprehended, and his vehicle, an AURA with registration number TR-O1-B2-0381, was also seized.

A case was registered at the Zokhawthar Police Station regarding the incident.