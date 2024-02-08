The Departments of English, Mizo, Philosophy, and Education at Pachhunga University College (PUC) jointly organized an 'International Seminar on Social Media and Tribal Culture: Impact and Intersections' to discuss the influence of social media on tribal traditions.

The event, held at PUC Seminar Hall, was graced by Pu C. Lalsawivunga, Art & Culture Minister, as the Chief Guest.

The program was chaired by Dr. Henry Lalmawizuala, Convener & Head of the Department of English, PUC, with Prof. H. Lalthanzara, Principal, PUC, addressing the participants. Prof. Margaret L. Pachuau, Head of the Department of English & Culture Studies, MZU, delivered the keynote address. Dr. Lalrintluangi, Co-Convener & Associate Professor, Department of Education, PUC, presented a report on the seminar proceedings.



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The seminar saw the participation of scholars and researchers from various institutions, including Oxford University, the UK, Mauritius, Mumbai, and other parts of India, along with 36 local participants from Mizoram presenting papers on diverse aspects related to the seminar theme. The seminar is scheduled to continue tomorrow.

In his address, Chief Guest Pu C. Lalsawivunga, Art & Culture Minister, discussed the impact of social media platforms on daily life and suggested effective ways to utilize them. He also emphasized their potential to preserve tribal culture in a developing world.

The Chief Guest commended PUC for its achievements, acknowledging its status as one of the top-tier colleges in India. He credited the teachers, students, and staff for their contributions to this significant achievement.

Pu C. Lalsawivunga also expressed appreciation for PUC's efforts in organizing various national and international seminars across different fields of study, promoting intellectual discourse and knowledge exchange. He stressed the importance of such events in fostering intellectual growth and collaboration among scholars and researchers.

Pachhunga University College has been actively organizing international seminars and conferences, with this being the second event of its kind in the current academic year. The college, renowned for its academic excellence, holds an A+ accreditation and ranks 34th among colleges in India according to the NIRF 2023 rankings.

Spanning 122 hectares, the college offers 23 undergraduate departments, 5 postgraduate departments, and 2 PhD programs, catering to around 3,000 students, including 42 from other states and 3 international students, along with 60 PhD scholars. The college is supported by a faculty of 118 and a staff of 80.