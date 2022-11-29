The Assam Rifles on November 29 said that a large number of Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs over 3 crores were seized and two persons were apprehended in Mizoram's Aizawl.

The 10,000 tablets worth Rs 3,33,30,000 was seized during a joint operation of Assam Rifles Excise and Narcotics Department, at World Bank Road, Aizawl district.



''Based on the information received, of a suspected transshipment of illegal drugs in Tuifarfep Culvert, World Bank Road, an operation was launched by a joint team of Aizawl Battalion and Excise and Narcotics Department. The team noticed the movement of the suspected vehicle at around 2200 hrs. During the course of the search of the vehicle, 10000 x Methamphetamine tablets which Cost: 3,33,30,000/- (Rupees three crore thirty-three lakh thirty thousand only) were recovered and seized by the joint team,'' an official statement said.

''The entire consignment of Methamphetamine tablets were seized in situ and the individuals were taken into custody by the joint team,'' the statement added.

The statement further said that out of two arrested persons, one of them is a Myanmar national.

On October 22, the Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), along with Excise and Narcotics department Aizawl, had recovered Methamphetamine 1,50,000 tablets worth Rs 49,99,50,000 in general area Sakawrtuichhun of state's Aizawl district.

Acting on a specific input, the security forces carried out an operation and a Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) was launched to nab seized the substances.

During the operation, the team noticed the movement of the suspected vehicle at around 10:40 am, and the same was stopped and a thorough spot-checking was carried out.

During the checking Methamphetamine tablets (Qty- 1,50,000 tablets) were found.

Notably, the entire consignment of Methamphetamine tablets was seized in situ and four individuals were taken into custody by the joint team.

Also read: Mizoram: Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 30 crore seized in Aizawl, one held