After submitting his resignation letter yesterday as Speaker of the Mizoram Legislative Assembly in the MNF government, Lalrinliana Sailo joined the BJP today.

Officially inducted by Nagaland Dy. Chief Minister and BJP leader Y. Patton this evening at the Mizoram BJP office, Atal Bhawan. The Dy. Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly, Dr. Numal Momin, was also present at the event.

In his maiden speech as the newest member of the BJP, Lalrinliana Sailo said that he made a decision to join the BJP for the love of Mizoram and Mizo people.

He said that, since Mizoram is in a very bad financial crisis, the state is in dire need of central assistance, and at least for the next 20 years, it is clear that the NDA government will retain its power in the centre and wants to be part of it for the betterment of the state.



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State finance is in extremely bad shape and heading for a serious crisis," the former speaker said, adding that Mizoram needs strong financial assistance and bailouts from the central government.

He also said that the BJP in Mizoram may not form the government on its own, but he is sure that no single political party will form the next government without the BJP, and the BJP will be the main deciding factor. He added.

Notably, this is the third time Lalrinliana Sailo has switched sides, from the Congress party to the Mizo National Front (MNF) and now the BJP. He has been elected four times as a member of the Legislative Assembly.

