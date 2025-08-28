Mizoram Assembly monsoon session adjourned Sine Die

The two-day monsoon session of the Mizoram Assembly concluded on Thursday, adjourned sine die, Speaker Lalbiakzama said. During the session, the House passed four bills, including the Mizoram Prohibition of Beggary Bill, 2025 and the Mizoram Local Bodies Ombudsman Bill, 2025.

The Assembly received 350 starred and 105 unstarred questions, with 342 starred and 97 unstarred questions admitted. Nineteen committee reports were presented, one official resolution on the Environment Act was adopted, and 13 papers were laid during the session.

The House also paid tribute to former Rajya Sabha member Ronald Sapa Tlau and Mizo National Front legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo. Speaker Lalbiakzama appreciated members for maintaining decorum and encouraged them to sustain the House’s collaborative environment.



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