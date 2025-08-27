Mizoram Assembly pays tribute to Ronald Sapa Tlau and Lalrintluanga Sailo

The Mizoram Assembly on Wednesday paid homage to former Rajya Sabha MP Ronald Sapa Tlau (71) and sitting MNF MLA Lalrintluanga Sailo (65), both of whom passed away recently.

Tlau died on April 30 following a cardiac arrest, while Sailo succumbed on July 21 to complications from pneumonia and scrub typhus.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma made obituary references to both leaders, recalling their significant contributions to Mizoram’s political landscape. He assured that the government would continue to support the families of the departed leaders in their time of need.

Condolence speeches were also delivered by Opposition MNF leader Lalchhandama Ralte, BJP leader K Beichhua, and lone Congress legislator C Ngunlianchunga, among others, highlighting the service rendered by Tlau and Sailo. Assembly members observed a minute’s silence in respect for the departed leaders.



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At the time of his death, Tlau served as vice-president of the Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC). Elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2014, he represented the state in the Upper House until 2020.

Sailo, a veteran of the MNF underground movement, had joined the rebellion at 16 and remained active until the 1986 Mizo Accord. He was elected as MLA from Dampa in Mamit district in 2018 and re-elected in the 2023 Assembly elections, defeating his nearest Congress rival by 1,657 votes.