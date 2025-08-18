Mizoram Assembly to hold two-day monsoon session on August 27–28

The Mizoram Legislative Assembly will convene its two-day monsoon session on August 27 and 28, officials confirmed on Monday.

The schedule was finalised during a recent meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC), chaired by Speaker Lalbiakzama. According to officials, the Assembly Secretariat has so far received one fresh bill—the Mizoram Local Body Ombudsman Bill, 2025—as well as an amendment bill from the Land Revenue Department, both of which will be tabled during the session.



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In addition, the Secretariat has received an official resolution from the Forest Department. Lawmakers will also address 350 starred and 124 unstarred questions, which are expected to generate significant debate during the brief sitting.

The upcoming session will mark the fifth sitting of the current ninth state Legislative Assembly, since the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) assumed power in December 2023.