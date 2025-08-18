MZP stages sit-in in Aizawl, joins NESO’s protest against illegal immigration

The Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) on Monday staged a sit-in protest at Vanapa Hall courtyard here, joining the North East Students’ Organisation’s (NESO) coordinated campaign across the region to oppose illegal immigration in the North Eastern states.

The protest was led by NESO Coordinator H. Hrangkunga and addressed by MZP President H. Lalthianghlima and NESO Vice Chairman Ricky Lalbiakmawia.

Speaking on the occasion, MZP President Lalthianghlima said the unchecked influx of Bangladeshi migrants has posed severe challenges to the North East, particularly Assam, and warned that Mizoram must also remain vigilant. He urged the government to adopt stringent measures to prevent illegal migrants from entering the state, stressing the importance of strengthening border security.



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NESO Vice Chairman Ricky Lalbiakmawia echoed the concerns, stating that illegal immigration from Bangladesh has been a persistent issue since India’s Independence in 1947, with far-reaching social, cultural, and political implications. Citing Tripura as a cautionary example, he noted that the indigenous people there have already become minorities in their homeland, while Assam and Meghalaya continue to grapple with similar problems despite measures like the Assam Accord of 1985.

As part of the region-wide initiative, student organisations in all North Eastern states also submitted memoranda to their respective Chief Ministers. Their demands include the strict detection and deportation of illegal immigrants, sealing of the Indo-Bangladesh border, deployment of modern surveillance technologies to strengthen border security, coordination between states to check relocation of migrants, and protection of indigenous land, identity, language, and political rights. They also called for the creation of a Special Review Committee in areas with high concentrations of migrants.

NESO and MZP leaders cautioned that unless urgent and decisive action is taken, the very identity of the indigenous people of the North East will face a grave existential threat.