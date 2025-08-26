Mizoram attracts Rs 16,800 crore in new investments over 4 years: Report

Mizoram has seen nearly Rs 16,800 crore worth of new investments across various projects in the last four fiscal years, according to a report by the MSME Export Promotion Council (MSME EPC).

The report, titled “Investment, Development & Growth in Progressive Mizoram”, highlighted that the northeastern state is registering robust economic growth with notable expansion across multiple sectors. Between 2021-22 and 2024-25, new project investments totaled Rs 16,720 crore. The yearly breakdown includes Rs 2,587 crore in 2021-22, Rs 126 crore in 2022-23, Rs 41 crore in 2023-24, and Rs 1,397 crore in 2024-25.

In addition to new projects, investments were also made in ongoing and completed initiatives. MSME EPC estimates that these projects have generated direct employment for 30,000-35,000 people and 20,000 indirect jobs. Projects worth Rs 1,918 crore were completed during the period, while projects valued at Rs 1,21,385 crore are currently under various stages of implementation. Completion of these projects is expected to create jobs for over 50,000 people.



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The services sector emerged as a major contributor, accounting for 45-46% of the state’s gross value added (GSVA). MSME EPC Chairman D.S. Rawat noted that the sector’s GSVA share improved from 25% to 34%, while agriculture and allied sectors declined from 25% to about 20%. He added that Mizoram’s economy has consistently grown between 13% and 15%, with the MSME sector poised for a significant upward trajectory.

The report also highlighted the untapped potential of the state’s tourism sector. It recommended promoting eco-adventure packages, wildlife safaris, trekking circuits, festival tourism, and village tourism, along with improving infrastructure and exploring cross-border tourism opportunities to maximize growth.

The findings underscore Mizoram’s evolving economic landscape and the significant role of strategic investments in driving inclusive development and employment generation.