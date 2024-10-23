In a significant anti-narcotics operation, the Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department, in collaboration with the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA), successfully seized a total of 231 grams of heroin from two different locations in Aizawl on the night of October 22. The coordinated effort resulted in the arrest of three individuals linked to the drug trade.

The first raid took place in the Rangvamual locality, where the authorities, together with the Rangvamual Branch of the Young Mizo Association, confiscated 59 grams of heroin at V-Section. The narcotics were found in the possession of two individuals: 41-year-old Lalrinsangzuali from Rangvamual (V-Section) and Lalchhanhima, a resident of Vaivakawn (Section-I).

In a separate operation at Aizawl's Chanmari West area, the joint team recovered 172 grams of heroin. The drugs were seized from Vanlalfela, a resident of Tlangsam in Champhai District, who was currently residing in Chanmari West.

The three suspects have been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act of 1985. Following their arrest, they were presented before the Special Court for NDPS cases in Aizawl District on October 23. Authorities have expressed their commitment to intensifying efforts against the illegal drug trade in the state.

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