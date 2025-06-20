The 233rd Mid Term Council Meeting of the Indian Road Congress (IRC) was inaugurated today at the Mizoram University Auditorium, with Chief Minister Lalduhoma presiding as Chief Guest.

The event was also attended by Pu Harsh Malhotra, Union Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways and Corporate Affairs.

In his address, Chief Minister Lalduhoma emphasized the urgent need to strengthen road infrastructure in Mizoram, pointing out that the state’s current road density stands at just 46.37 km per 100 sq. km—well below the national average of 116 km. With only one airport and a single railway line, roadways remain the primary mode of connectivity in the mountainous, rain-prone state.

He proposed the adoption of rigid pavement technology in National Highway projects to suit Mizoram’s challenging terrain. Although costlier initially, he noted that such technology offers long-term durability and lower maintenance.

He also urged the Centre to designate National Highways in Mizoram as strategic roads, citing the state’s international borders with Bangladesh and Myanmar as critical to national connectivity and security.



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Raising environmental concerns, the Chief Minister flagged the improper dumping of spoil banks during road construction, which has led to the loss of agricultural land. He called for stricter enforcement of disposal regulations and more thoughtful planning of earth disposal sites.

Lalduhoma also urged engineers to reduce unnecessary road curves, avoid premature reconstruction, improve drainage systems, and ensure proper installation of culverts to build safer, more durable roads. He thanked the IRC for selecting Mizoram to host the event and expressed hope that the discussions would lead to impactful improvements in regional and national infrastructure.

Union Minister Harsh Malhotra praised Mizoram’s natural beauty and the Chief Minister’s forward-looking vision. He reaffirmed the Central Government’s support for infrastructure development in border states and welcomed the proposal to adopt rigid pavement technology, assuring that it would be seriously considered.

Founded in 1934, the Indian Road Congress is India’s apex body for road engineering. This is the fourth time Mizoram has hosted the IRC Mid Term Council Meeting, underlining the state’s growing role in national infrastructure discourse.