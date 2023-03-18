Assam Rifles has apprehended a militant belonging to Kuki-Chin National Army (KCNA), a Bangladesh-based rebel outfit in Mizoram's Lawngtlai district, an official statement said.

As per the statement, the 29-year-old militant identified as Faliansang Bawm, was allegedly staying at a house in Bungtlang village for some time.

Acting on a tip-off, Assam Rifles raided the house and arrested the militant. Later, he was handed over to the state police for further investigation.

Earlier on March 10, Assam Rifles had also apprehended another KCNA militant in Hmunnuam village in the same district.

As per reports, miffed over the atrocities by Bangladesh Army against the KCNA, more than 500 people from the country’s Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) have taken refuge in the Lawngtlai district.

It is worth mentioning that the first batch of the Kuki-Chin refugees, who share ethnic ties with the Mizos, entered the northeastern state in February last year.

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