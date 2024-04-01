The Aizawl Zoological Park on early Monday morning got an alert when one of the bears escaped from its enclosure

According to the Director of Aizawl Zoological Park, PC Laltanpuia the massive wind in the early hours of Monday morning led to the uprooting of a tree that fell inside the bears' enclosure.

According to officials from the zoo, one of the bears from the enclosure had escaped when it climbed out through the fallen tree trunk.



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The zoo officials have borrowed tranquillizer guns and traps from the College of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry, Selesih.

The officials believe that the escaped bear is still within the Zoological park the hunt for it is still underway and the staff are constantly manning the traps.

Officials have also issued an order for the closure of the Zoological Park for a pilot license visit on Tuesday.