A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the upcoming Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) elections was killed in a clash in south Mizoram's Lawngtlai district, said a source.

As per the source, the victim was identified as Amit Kumar Chakma, who was campaigning for the council polls at Lokhisury village when some unidentified miscreants attacked him.

Following the killing of a BJP worker, the lone BJP MLA in the state BD Chakma demanded a proper investigation into the incident.

"I am deeply shocked to hear the sad demise of Amit Kumar Chakma, BJP official MDC candidate from Rengkashya constituency due to a brutal attack by some miscreants last night when he was on election campaign at Lokhisury village. I strongly demand prompt investigations and arrest of the culprits," PTI quoted Chakma as saying on his official Facebook page.

Amit Kumar Chakma was fielded by the BJP for the Renkashya seat and he was the former Chakma Council Chief Executive Member (CEM).

Previously, he had successfully contested the council polls two times on a Congress ticket.

Meanwhile, a total of 73 candidates are in the fray for the Chakma council polls to be held on May 9.

Out of these 73 candidates, a total of 20 candidates have been fielded by MNF and BJP, while the ZPM fielded 13 candidates.

The counting of votes will be held on May 11.

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