Rajya Sabha MP from Mizoram K Vanlalvena wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking the Centre's intervention in the wake of violence in Manipur.

In his letter to Shah, Vanlalvena said, "I write to express my deepest concern over the recent incidents of violence and conflict happening in the neighbouring state of Manipur over the controversial issue of eviction of local indigenous people from the contentious Reserved and Protected Forests."

He stated that North East India is home to hundreds of distinct tribes and cultures, with each tribe occupying their own original territory and enjoying equal rights since our grandparents' time.

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"However, it is truly unfortunate that the State Government of Manipur initiated the recent eviction drives of the indigenous persons from their rightful lands which have subsequently erupted in violence and unnecessary bloodshed. The lands where the Manipur government conducted the eviction recently have been inhabited by different tribes of the Mizo ethnic group since many ages ago till the present day," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

"They have been living here peacefully without harassment from other tribes or races since time immemorial. However, the present situation, if not solved quickly may lead the whole North East states into communal disturbances as we are all living together everywhere," he added.

Vanlalvena stated that violence has erupted in various parts of the state as a direct result of the Manipur government's recent actions and that many houses, as well as church buildings, have been set on fire in the Imphal area, and government buildings have also been torched in Churachandpur, Moreh, and other small towns nearby, and it is feared that many lives will be lost if the violence is allowed to continue.

"While people from all states including Meiteis have been allowed to peacefully stay in Mizoram in pursuit of studies or livelihood, we are truly disappointed that our Zo brethren are living in fear in Manipur," he said.

"I therefore appeal to you to kindly ensure immediate intervention of the central government so that the violence is put to an immediate end by stopping the Manipur government from trying to convert the rightful land of the indigenous tribal people into forest reserves, in the interest of justice and to ensure that communal harmony and peace is restored in the region," added the Rajya Sabha MP.