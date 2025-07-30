Mizoram BJP demands Centre to expedite NH-306, NH-6 repairs amid monsoon woes

The Mizoram unit of the BJP has urged the Central government to speed up ongoing repair work on two key highways—NH-306 and NH-6—that have been severely damaged due to heavy monsoon rains.

The party emphasized that the poor condition of these highways is crippling transportation and the supply of essential goods into the state.

In a statement released on Wednesday, BJP state president K Beichhua revealed that he met Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on Tuesday. Beichhua apprised the minister of the logistical and humanitarian difficulties arising from the dilapidated state of NH-306 and NH-6, particularly the Sairang-Kawnpui sector of NH-6, which serves as a vital link between Mizoram and Assam’s Silchar.

Beichhua requested urgent intervention, including immediate remedial measures and long-term infrastructure improvements. He also submitted a proposal for a new national highway that would connect Tripura with Mizoram’s Mamit district, extending further to Lunglei and Zochachhuah in south Mizoram.



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Responding to the appeal, Gadkari assured Beichhua that the matter would be looked into, according to the party’s statement.

The ongoing repair work on NH-6 is being handled jointly by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) and the Public Works Department (PWD). Over 100 trucks have reportedly been released daily with essential goods, but delays continue due to road conditions.

Meanwhile, over 276 vehicles bound for Aizawl from Kawnpui and Rengtekawn near Kolasib were stranded at Khamrang near Sairang on Wednesday. The bottleneck has intensified supply disruptions across Mizoram.

Authorities have raised concern over the continued shortage of food and other essential items in the state, with the Sairang-Kawnpui stretch of NH-306/6 identified as a critical bottleneck.