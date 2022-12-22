The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to form the next government in the Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC) in Mizoram after dismantling the Congress-Mizo National Front (MNF) coalition government in November 2022.

Notably, the Mizoram Governor Kambhampati Hari Babu appointed BJP leader M Laikaw as the CEM (Chief Executive Member of the MADC and asked him to prove a majority within 30 days.

It is to be mentioned here that Laikaw with 12 BJP members had staked a claim to form the next council claiming the support of 3 MNF MDCs.

Further, the BJP leader claimed to have the support of 15 MDCs in the 25-member house with speculation that he will soon be inducted as the CEM.

On the other hand, four ministers were sworn in as cabinet ministers on December 20 in a swearing-in-ceremony held at the Circular Lawn of the Raj Bhawan.

Also Read: Mizoram Cabinet reshuffle: 4 MLAs take oath as cabinet minister

The Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the four Cabinet Ministers – Pu K. Lalrinliana; Pu Lalchhandama Ralte; Pu Lalruatkima and Er. Lalrinawma.

The Swearing-in Ceremony started after the Chief Secretary Dr Renu Sharma sought permission for the proceedings to begin, from the Governor. Thereafter, the Governor administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the four Ministers.

Pu K. Lalrinliana; Pu Lalchhandama Ralte and Pu Lalruatkima were elevated as Cabinet Ministers from Ministers of State and will continue to hold their current ministerial portfolios.

Pu Lalrinawma who recently resigned as Deputy Speaker of Mizoram Legislative Assembly is the only new face in the Council of Ministers and has been allocated the ministerial portfolios of Social Welfare & Tribal Affairs, Excise & Narcotics, Sericulture, and Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Departments.