A Valentine's Day blood donation camp, organized by the Association for Voluntary Blood Donation (AVBD), Mizoram State AIDS Control Society (MSACS), Blood Center - Civil Hospital, Aizawl, and Music Domain, took place in Aizawl today. Mizoram Sports & Youth Services (SYS) Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar inaugurated the program and also contributed by donating his blood. The event was held at Dawrpui Multipurpose Hall.

Sports & Youth Services Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar, who addressed the attendees, highlighted that 40 per cent of the world's blood donations originate from affluent and developed nations, while only 16 per cent of the global population participates in blood donation. He stressed that blood donation symbolizes progress and development, urging donors to continue their contributions whenever possible.



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The unique Valentine's Day blood donation campaign was initiated in 2010 at Civil Hospital Aizawl Blood Bank by a group of compassionate individuals led by Mrs. Chuauzikpuii, a prominent public figure, under the theme "Show Love, Give Blood." Since 2011, the program has been conducted in collaboration with AVBD General Headquarters. From 2013 onwards, the campaign has extended to District 4 (Aizawl, Lunglei, Serchhip, Lawngtlai). In 2014, AVBD and the Blood Bank jointly organized this program across all eight districts.

Today's event was sponsored by MSACS, NHM, Civil Hospital RKS, banks, and volunteers. A total of 146 units were donated in 2010, while 1113 units were contributed in 2023. Over the period spanning from 2010 to 2023, a remarkable total of 9853 units of blood were donated.

At today’s blood donation camp, a total of 1031 individuals (691 males and 390 females) were able to voluntarily donate their blood.