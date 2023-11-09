The body of slain BSF Head Constable Lal Fam Kima is likely to reach his Aizawl home in Mizoram on Friday, officials said.

Kima (50) was killed in unprovoked firing by Pakistan Rangers along the International Border (IB) in the Ramgarh sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district early Thursday, they said.

Originally from Phuaibuang village in the Saitual district, Kima along with his family used to stay in Aizawl's Durtlang locality, they added. He is survived by his wife and three children.

In a post on X, the BSF said, "Director General and all ranks of Border Security Force salute the supreme sacrifice of HC/GD Lal Fam Kima of 148 Bn who succumbed to injuries during unprovoked Cross Border Firing incident along the Jammu Border. Prahari Parivar stands by his family in this trying time."



Also Read: Mizoram: BSF jawan from Aizawl martyred in Pakistan unprovoked firing

Tragedy struck the Indian border forces as a Border Security Force (BSF) Head Constable, identified as Lal Fam Kima from Aizawl, Mizoram, laid down his life in a cross-border firing incident. The unprovoked firing incident occurred along the international border in the Ramgarh sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

The exchange of fire commenced at approximately 12:20 a.m. when Pakistani Rangers initiated unprovoked firing. The BSF, confirming the casualty, assured that Indian forces responded effectively to the provocation. The incident is a grim reminder of the persistent security challenges that exist along the border.

This marks the third time in the last three weeks that Pakistan has violated the ceasefire agreement, firing upon BSF personnel in the Jammu sector. The first two incidents occurred in Jammu's Arnia and RS Pura areas on October 17 and October 26, respectively.