The Ministry of Railways has constituted a four-member high-level committee to inquire into the cause of the collapse of an under-construction railway bridge in Mizoram in which several workers were killed.

Meanwhile, for the third day, rescue workers are still looking through the bridge's rubble for a missing body.

The record still stands at 22 people dead, 3 injured, and 1 missing.

On the otherhand, all the recovered bodies were sent home by ambulance, two of the injured have already been sent home after being released from the hospital while one remains at the hospital.



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The Ministry of Railway constituted a High-Level Committee on August 24 to inquire into the cause of the incident of the collapse of one girder of Bridge No. 196 in connection with the construction of the Bairabi-Sairang New Line Project.

The committee will be led by BP Awasthi, PED-II, RDSO and the other three members are- Dr. Dipti Ranjan Sahoo, Associate Dean & Prof. Structural Engineering, IIT/Delhi; Sharad Kumar Agarwal, Prof. Bridges, IRICEN; and Sandeep Sharma, Chief Bridge Engineer, NF Railway.

The high-level committee is expected to submit its report within one month.

For the rescue operation, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Border Security Force (BSF), State Administration, and Police are working together to find dead bodies in the debris. Tracker dogs of BSF and police also searched and located dead bodies in the debris.