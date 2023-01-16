Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati interacted with DP Singh, officiating DIG, Border Security Force (BSF) in Mizoram, and his junior officers at the Raj Bhavan on January 16.

In this meeting, Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati was apprised of the role performed by the BSF for the maintenance of peace and security along the line of the international boundaries shared by the state with Myanmar and Bangladesh.

The governor was also briefed on the current security scenarios within the jurisdiction of the BSF.

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To be noted, The Central Young Mizo Association, the apex NGO body in Mizoram, in their recent memorandum submitted to Amit Shah through the Mizoram Governor, condemn the Border Security Force (BSF) for pushing back refugees who are trying to enter Mizoram from Bangladesh and saying that, as a result of pushing back the innocent refugee's, they were left starving, without food and water, in the deep forest in between India and Bangladesh for many days.

As a result, Sawmkhup (81 years old), a resident of Chheihkhiang village, Bangladesh, and a retired pastor of the Bangladesh Tribal Baptist Church, died due to starvation in the forest.

They also condemned the security forces' insensitive treatment which resulted in the loss of a precious human life as a result of the aforementioned unfortunate event or incident and inhuman act.

They request Home Minister Shah to look into the matter on humanitarian grounds and to take urgent steps for stopping pushing back on our brethren who have sought temporary refuge in our state for their immediate safety and security of their lives and to provide food, shelter, and other interim necessary facilities to those displaced Mizo ethnic brethren within Indian territory on humanitarian grounds.