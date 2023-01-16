At least three people including the two sitting members of Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) lost their lives while two others were injured after their vehicle fell into a gorge on the outskirts of Aizawl on January 16.

As per police, the accident occurred when the five passengers were heading towards Aizawl from Chawgnate, the headquarters of Chakma council in south Mizoram's Lawngtlai district.

Reportedly, the vehicle ran off a road and rolled over down a cliff following which it caught fire at Khiangchawlh in the Melthum area on the southern outskirts of Aizawl.

Following the accident, the three died on spot, while two others who were injured were taken to a nearby hospital for better treatment.

The deceased have been identified as 38-year-old Charan Singh Chakma, MDC member, 40-year-old Mohesh Boran Chakma, MDC member and 46-year-old Banosandro Tongchangya.

As per reports, the vehicle was driven by Charan Singh Chakma.

It is suspected that the cause of the accident occurred as the driver of the vehicle fell asleep while driving the car.

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