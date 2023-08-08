Days after authorities cleared the debris of a building blocking the NH-6, the remains of the building collapsed again blocking the main corridor leading to the airport.

As per reports, another building in the area was also in the process of collapsing, however, no casualties have been reported.

Due to a landslide that occurred on June 16, the building was in a dangerous area. The recent torrential rains were also a contributing factor in the building's collapse.

The blocked Highway is also the main connectivity point for the airport. Local authorities have advised passengers to start early due to a road diversion.



Also Read: Mizoram: Building collapse on NH 6 disrupt connectivity, halts traffic