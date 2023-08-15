The 77th India Independence Day, 2023 celebrated at Aizawl Lammual ground on August 15.

Pu Zoramthanga, Chief Minister graced the function as Chief Guest and unfurled the National Flag.

On this momentous occasion convey his warm greetings and felicitations to the people of Mizoram, to all countrymen and to all Indians across the world.

He also asked to recall with gratitude and reverence, the selfless service and sacrifice of the great leaders of our Freedom Movement and the countless contribution of innumerable ordinary men and women, many of whom gave their lives, to end more than 200 years of colonial servitude.

On that occasion, he also saluted the valour and commitment of our Mizo warrior-patriots and pay homage to everyone who contributed to Free India.

The Chief Guest also stated that Mizoram, along with the rest of the nation, is on a steady path of progress.



Also Read: Mizoram MP K Vanlalvena claims he always wished to be an Opposition member so as to discuss Manipur issue

"In the last four and half years, we faced many challenges, but with the unwavering support and strong cooperation from all sections of society, we have been able to overcome most hurdles. Despite the crippling effects of the pandemic on all sectors, we have strived hard to make notable achievements to bring favourable changes in the lives of our people.

As we are all aware, it is indeed a matter of great pride and honour that our country is currently holding the Presidency of the prestigious G-20 and to make India’s Presidency a stellar success, various meetings and events are being organised in different cities during this year," the CM added.

Speaking on the initiatives taken by the state government, CM Zormathanga said that Mizoram was privileged to host a G-20, B-20 (Business-20) Conference on 2nd March 2023 themed - ‘India Initiatives in the North East - Conference on opportunities for multilateral business partnerships in Urban Planning, Infrastructure, Bamboo, Startups, Skill Development, Nursing and Paramedics’, where delegates from over 17 countries participated.

The CM further, stated that since the very start of the political and ethnic turmoil in our immediate neighbourhood, the State Government has kept a close watch and has taken a number of steps for the safety and security of Mizos who were stuck in Imphal, particularly students of various disciplines.

"The State Government also took up relief and rehabilitation measures immediately for the internally displaced from Manipur, who have sought shelter in our state," the CM added.

The State Government spent more than Rs. 36 lakh to airlift and evacuate 264 residents of Mizoram, who were still residing in Imphal in the initial days of the violence. According to official records, about 12,509 internally displaced persons since then have arrived in Mizoram (as on 18.07.2023).

Relief camps have been set up in Aizawl and some districts to house the displaced people. More than 2388.50 quintals of food grain have been distributed to those affected. It is heartening to witness how civil society, NGOs, church bodies and individuals have contributed immensely both in cash and in kind.

The State Government has allocated Rs. 5 crore for their relief and rehabilitation.

Besides, we have requested the Central Government to sanction at least Rs.10 crore for providing bare necessities to these displaced people from Manipur who are seeking refuge in Mizoram.



