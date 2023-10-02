Making a political volte-face, Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) CEM Rasik Mohan Chakma along with other prominent members of CADC who had earlier defected from Mizo National Front (MNF) to join the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) rekindled ties with MNF on Monday.

Announcing the news, Mizoram Chief Minister Pu Zoramthanga tweeted, "Thank you Pu Rasik Mohan Chakma & all concerned MDCs of CADCs for your heroic decision in pledging/renewing your allegiance with the Mizo National Front Party with noble reasons.



Also Read: Mizoram: Chakma Autonomous District Council chairman, 15 others resign from MNF ahead of Assembly elections

We, the Members of MNF Party welcome you and wish you the best for your future endeavour."

A total of 16 prominent members of the Mizo National Front (MNF) representing the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) including CADC CEM Rasik Mohan Chakma, have tendered their resignations ahead of the Mizoram Legislative Assembly elections.

The members, in a collective letter addressed to the President of the MNF, cited their decision to resign from both the primary membership and their respective posts within the party.