The Chakma Students' Union has reached out to Mizoram Governor with a pressing appeal for reforms within the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC), spotlighting alleged irregularities in its recruitment process. In an official letter, the Union highlighted what it described as a “lack of standardized recruitment rules,” which it claims has led to “illegal job appointments” without public advertisement, fostering a culture of favoritism and nepotism.

According to the Central Mizoram Chakma Students' Union, the current unchecked hiring practices within CADC undermine the merit-based employment system, sidelining qualified individuals in favor of candidates with political connections. The Union emphasized that this perceived bias not only violates principles of transparency and fairness but also erodes public confidence in the Council’s governance.

“It is disheartening that many skilled individuals are denied equal employment opportunities, impacting not just personal livelihoods but also stalling broader community progress,” the Union wrote. To address these grievances, it urged the implementation of “proper and standardized recruitment rules” to foster a transparent and equitable hiring process.

The Union believes that establishing clear recruitment guidelines could revitalize faith in the CADC among local youth, promoting a fairer environment that supports both individual growth and regional development. It concluded by urging the Governor to take immediate action, as a standardized hiring approach would “greatly contribute to the betterment of the Chakma community and the region’s overall development.”

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