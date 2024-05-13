Police Check-gate duty at Chalbawia Junction Khankawn, while conducting random checking of vehicles at around 6:30 pm on May 11 recovered 99 soap cases containing powder suspected to be heroin from one vehicle (A Star Car) B/R No-AS-24/A-6205 driven by Paumuansanga(22) S/o Gianzapauva of Kanan Champhai.

The said vehicle was plying from Champhai towards Aizawl and the soap cases were kept concealed inside the car dashboard and within the panels of the four doors. The suspected heroin, weighing a total of 1110 grams (1.110 kgs) grams with a value of Rs 33,30,000/- (approx.), was seized in the presence of reliable witnesses. The accused Paumuansanga was arrested and Champhai PS C/No.98/2024 dt 11/05/2024 U/s 21(c)/25/29 ND&PS Act has been registered and the case is being thoroughly investigated to identify the source and destination of the drugs.

At 7: 20 PM of the same day, Zokhawthar Police Staff and 42th Assam Rifles, Zokhawthar Post conducted a joint operation near Thangkhup Kai, Zokhawthar Village and recovered suspected Crystal Methamphetamine weighing a total of 3105 grams i.e 3.105 Kgs value of Rs 9.1 crore (approx.).



Also Read: Mizoram observes Mother’s Day; thanksgiving programmes held in churches across state

The said item was kept inside one blue colour rucksack bag and appeared to have been abandoned by an unknown person(s). The same was seized in the presence of reliable civilian witnesses and Zokhawthar PS Case No. 44/24 Dt 11/05/2024 U/S 22(c) ND & PS Act was registered and an investigation is being conducted to trace the owner of seized drugs.

Furthermore, Champhai Police and 42nd AR COB, Champhai Post in a joint operation on May 11 had seized 50 (fifty) bags of dry nuts (about 80 kgs per bag), about 4000kgs in total worth Rs 12,00,000/- (approx.) from one vehicle 407 B/R No. MZ-04A-4865 which was parked on the roadside at the outskirt of Tlangsam village. The recovered items viz. 50 (fifty) bags of dry Areca nuts, suspected to be illegally imported from Myanmar, along with the seized vehicle were handed over to the Superintendent Custom Prevention Force on the same day for further legal action.