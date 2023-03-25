Police recovered charred remains of three missing residents of Mizoram, including a woman from a jungle in Myanmar near the international border, said an official on March 24.

As per sources, the three persons had left Ainal village in Siaha district on March 19 to travel to Myanmar.

According to Inspector General of Police (Law & Order) Lalbiakthanga Khiangte, they had been taken hostage by a group of people who were thought to be from Myanmar and had previously been a part of a rebel group before they disassociated themselves from it.

According to the police, they killed the three people because they didn't return the full amount of the money that would have allowed them to buy weapons.

He stated that the charred bodies were discovered on March 23 in a forest in Myanmar, approximately two kilometers from the international border.

The offender(s) of the crime are thought to be from Myanmar. According to Khiangte, the state police have launched a manhunt for the accused.

Myanmar and Mizoram share a 510-kilometer international border.





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