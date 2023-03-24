The State Election Commission (SEC) in Mizoram on March 24 announced that polls for 99 Village Councils (VCs) within Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC) in Siaha district will be held on April 18.

As per reports, voting will be done for 492 seats out of the 591 seats and one seat in 99 VCs are reserved for women.

''In exercise of the powers conferred under sub-rule (1) of Rule 3 and Rule 37 of the Mara Autonomous District Council (Election to Village Councils) Rules, 2014 read with Section 3 of the Mara Autonomous District(Village Councils) Act, 1974 as amended, the State Election Commission hereby calls upon 99 (Ninety Nine) Village Council Constituencies under Mara Autonomous District Council to elect Members to the Village Councils on 18th April 2023,'' an official statement said.

As per the election commission, the polling will be held from 7 am to 5 pm and Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be used in the elections.

''Counting of votes will be undertaken the same day as soon as polling is over and the last date for filing nominations is March 30, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 3,'' the statement added.

As per the latest poll published on March 17, there are 43,120 electorates, including 22,326 female voters in the 99 VCs.

Besides this, the state election commission will also hold elections for the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) in Lawngtlai district in the southern part of the state next month.

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