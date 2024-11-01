In response to the significant presence of refugees from Myanmar, Bangladesh, and Manipur, Mizoram's largest civil society organization, the Young Mizo Association (CYMA), has taken decisive steps to ensure that only genuine residents are included in the state's ongoing special summary revision of the voter list.

The CYMA's central committee announced this initiative following reports that over 42,000 individuals from the aforementioned regions have sought refuge in Mizoram due to various crises. A leader of the organization emphasized the urgency of this matter, stating that it is crucial to maintain the integrity of the electoral process.

On Thursday, the CYMA issued directives to its branches across the northeastern state, instructing members to monitor the voter registration process closely. They were urged to report any instances of non-domicile residents or foreign nationals being registered as voters. The organization stressed that these actions are necessary to preserve the electoral rights of Mizoram's genuine residents.

The latest draft voter list published on Tuesday reveals that Mizoram has approximately 8.58 lakh voters, including 4.42 lakh women. The CYMA's decision to scrutinize the voter list comes amidst the growing population of refugees, many of whom have fled political instability in their home countries.

Refugees from Myanmar, predominantly from the Chin state, began arriving in Mizoram following a military coup in February 2021. Similarly, asylum seekers from Bangladesh's Chittagong Hill Tracts sought safety in the state after a military crackdown against an ethnic insurgent group in 2022. Additionally, many Kuki individuals from Manipur have found shelter in Mizoram following ethnic clashes with the Meitei community that erupted in May last year.

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