To support low-income families, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced the introduction of special ration cards for those not covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA). This initiative aims to aid approximately 1 lakh beneficiaries, as unveiled during the launch of the convergence between the state’s Handholding Scheme and the National Livestock Mission.

The chief minister revealed that the special ration cards, marked in red, will be distributed to 2,500 families currently holding white ration cards—those classified as non-NFSA beneficiaries but with limited sources of income. "In the ongoing revision of ration cards, the government will arrange special ration cards for those who avail white ration cards but have limited means," Lalduhoma stated.

To facilitate this process, beneficiaries seeking the special ration cards are encouraged to approach their respective district civil supply officers. The government plans to enlist the support of local councils and NGOs to aid in the selection of beneficiaries, ensuring a fair distribution process.

Ration card holders in Mizoram are categorized into three types: yellow (Antyodaya Anna Yojana or AAY), blue (priority household or PHH), and white (non-NFSA). Both AAY and PHH beneficiaries are covered under the NFSA, while white cardholders are not. Previously, state Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Minister B Lalchhanzova indicated that the government intends to revise the existing ration card system, as subsidies for white card beneficiaries are set to be discontinued.

Furthermore, any non-NFSA beneficiary or white cardholder with an annual income below Rs 4 lakh for urban areas and Rs 2.5 lakh for rural areas will automatically qualify as NFSA beneficiaries. This adjustment reflects the government's commitment to providing essential support to the most vulnerable segments of society.

At the launch event, Lalduhoma emphasized the importance of the Handholding Scheme, which will be piloted this fiscal year before being implemented more broadly in the next financial year. The scheme aims to empower hardworking individuals striving for economic self-sufficiency. Under this initiative, the government will act as a guarantor for beneficiaries seeking loans from banks and will provide interest subsidies on those loans.

The chief minister also announced that the meat processing industry would be integrated into the handholding policy, further diversifying support for local entrepreneurs.

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