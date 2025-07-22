Mizoram civil society urges immediate repair of crumbling NH-6/306, warns of community action

Alarmed by the worsening condition of the Sairang-Kawnpui stretch of National Highway 6/306, Mizoram’s civil society organisations and transporters’ associations have jointly urged the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) to take immediate action to restore the vital road link.

In a letter addressed to the NHIDCL, the Joint Civil Society of Mizoram (JCSM)—a coalition of civil groups and commercial vehicle operators—expressed grave concern over the nearly impassable state of the highway, which serves as Mizoram’s primary lifeline to the rest of the country via Silchar in Assam.

JCSM representatives who visited the affected area on Saturday reported numerous vehicles overturned and stranded due to large potholes and mud patches. They also noted a stark absence of adequate repair efforts, with only three earth excavators, one JCB, and five workers seen on-site.

The letter highlighted the dire situation faced by hundreds of truck drivers stuck on the highway without access to food, sanitation, or medical aid. It added that residents in nearby villages are suffering due to disrupted access to essential services, including healthcare, groceries, and banking.



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The groups have demanded urgent repair of at least six critical patches to allow the movement of vehicles transporting essential commodities. Vanramchhuangi, noted social activist and working chairman of the Centre for Environment and Social Justice (CESJ), warned that if repairs do not begin within 48 hours, local residents may be mobilised to take up the task as a form of community service.

The NHIDCL recently took control of the NH-6/306, including the Sairang-Kawnpui and Bilkhawthlir-Kolasib sections, which have been severely affected by monsoon rains. NHIDCL Executive Director (Projects) Virender Kumar Jakhar acknowledged that repair work on the Sairang-Kawnpui stretch is ongoing but has been delayed by heavy traffic and persistent rainfall.

In response to the crisis, the Mizoram state government has sanctioned ₹1.85 crore for emergency repair work on the highway. The decision came following a high-level review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Lalduhoma and attended by officials from the Public Works and Finance Departments.

The deteriorating highway conditions pose a critical threat to the state’s supply chain and have raised concerns about long-term infrastructure planning and maintenance in rain-prone regions like Mizoram.