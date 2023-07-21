A minor clash broke out between the workers of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Admi Party (AAP) over a protest in front of the saffron party's office on Manipur violence on July 21.

AAP was protesting in front of the state BJP office on July 21 over the incident in Manipur, claiming the BJP is responsible and the party-led central government is not doing its duty.

When AAP party members were gathering in front of the BJP office to protest over the said allegations, a verbal spat soon escalated into a fight, with workers from both groups pushing and attacking each other, resulting in minor injuries.

However, the police, who were present at the spot, soon took the clash under control.

AAP Mizoram claimed that the BJP started violence as soon as they reached the spot. While BJP state President Vanlalhmuaka said that AAP Mizoram should not refrain from doing violent protests in the state, especially in front of other offices, which happens very rarely in the state.

Later, the state BJP lodged an FIR at a police station, claiming AAP organized a public gathering without permission from the Deputy Commissioner (DC), used the PA system in public without permission, blocked a public road near Raj Bhawan for hours, which can be a security issue as well, etc.

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