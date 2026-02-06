Mizoram clears proposal for plastic waste-to-sustainable energy plant

The Mizoram government on February 5, granted in-principle approval to a Mumbai-based company to set up a fuel cell and sustainable energy processing plant in the state, official sources said.

The decision came after a presentation by FC Tech Energy Company at a meeting of the state’s Empowered Committee on Investment, chaired by Chief Minister Lalduhoma. During the meeting, company representatives explained their technology for generating fuel cells and sustainable energy from plastic waste.

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FC Tech Energy expressed its intention to establish a local facility in Mizoram and outlined key infrastructure requirements, including land, water and power supply. The committee agreed to the proposal in principle and decided that a delegation from Mizoram would visit Mumbai to study the company’s existing operational plant. Possible locations suitable for meeting the project’s land needs were also discussed.

Meanwhile, the committee also reviewed the progress of a ginger processing unit under construction at Khuangleng in Champhai district of eastern Mizoram. The project is being implemented by Opickpure Private Limited under a Memorandum of Understanding signed with the state government on September 20 last year.

Officials said the company is investing Rs 2.50 crore in the ginger processing facility, with construction now nearing completion.