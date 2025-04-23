Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma held a key meeting with Dr. Randir Singh, Chairman of the Brahmaputra Board, at the Chief Minister’s Office in Aizawl on Wednesday to review ongoing river management and development initiatives in the state.

The Chief Minister praised the Board’s efforts in flood management and sustainable river development, expressing the State Government’s readiness to align its policies and make necessary amendments to facilitate access to Central Government funding, including the flood bank zoning scheme.

Highlighting the significance of sustainable water resource management, Lalduhoma emphasized collaboration in expanding water sources, watershed development, construction of rainwater harvesting dams, and launching multi-purpose irrigation projects. He stressed the need for a resilient and safe river system to protect lives and livelihoods across Mizoram.



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Dr. Randir Singh elaborated on the Brahmaputra Board’s mandate to develop the Brahmaputra and Barak river basins, noting its work since its inception in 1982 under the Brahmaputra Board Act, 1980. He detailed the Board's core activities—preparing master plans, conducting river system surveys, implementing anti-erosion and drainage schemes, and promoting inter-state coordination for effective water resource use.

He also noted that the Board’s regional office in Mizoram, currently located in Zemabawk, operates from a rented facility, and expressed plans to scale up critical projects in the state in the coming months.

Dr. Singh was joined by Er. Lalrothanga, Secretary of the Irrigation & Water Resources Department, and senior Board officials during the meeting.