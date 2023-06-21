A photo of Mizoram CM Zoramthanga patiently waiting in a hospital for his turn for his routine medical check-up along with other patients has gone viral on social media.

Praised by the Ebenezer Hospital Radiology Department in their social media handle regarding the CM's visit and applauding him for disregarding the VIP protocol and making his booking like any regular individual.



Also Read: Mizoram: Ahead of assembly polls ECI officials conduct inspection at Lunglei district

The CM is scheduled to undergo an MRI, although his health is not a cause for concern.

The Chief Minister was seated among other patients, patiently waiting for his turn, disregarding the VIP protocol.