In a delightful blend of local culture and political accessibility, the Chief Minister of Mizoram took to a local barber shop for a trim, sparking an array of reactions across the internet.

It is to be mentioned here that after promising that if his party gains power, they will form a people's government where he would reach out to everyone no matter whether they were rich or poor, Mizoram's Chief Minister, Lalduhoma, fulfilled his promise in one way: he went to a local barbershop and got his hair cut.

The event took place while the chief minister was on his way to an important function while netizens admired his simplicity.



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The act of getting a haircut at a local barber shop harks back to a time when such establishments were not just about grooming but also served as hubs for social interaction and the exchange of news.

The Mizoram CM's choice to visit a local barber shop is a nod to this rich history and signifies a connection with the people he serves.

The internet's reaction to this event is a testament to the enduring charm and significance of the humble barber shop in the fabric of society.

It's a reminder that even in today's fast-paced world, there's something reassuring about the simple act of getting a haircut in a place that has long stood as a pillar of community life.