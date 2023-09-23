After lengthy deliberations and a careful selection process, the selection committee for the Zakapa Award, 2023 had selected Dr Lalrinawmi Ralte, Tlangnuam, Aizawl for her outstanding contributions as the first recipient of the prestigious Zakapa Award.

The announcement was made at the program organised by the Department of Social Welfare & Tribal Affairs, Government of Mizoram at Vanapa Hall, Aizawl today. The winner received the award – a citation and one lakh rupee in cash from Chief Minister Pu Zoramthanga at the event.

The Zakapa Award was recently instituted to honour any individual/institution/NGO that fought injustices done to women and also contributed to the promotion of women's welfare as well. The award is expected to create awareness among the general public about women's safety and security in society.



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The award is named after one popular Mizo (Fanai) Chief who ruled Khawhri in 1891. During his Khawhri village chieftainship, the then Superintendent of South Lushai Hills CS Murray demanded two women for a night during his stay at Khawhri. But Zakapa bravely rejected his demand and told him that it violated the law of his tribe. Consequently, a gunfight broke out between the two parties at Khawhri. This resulted in the capture of Zakapa as a prisoner under the British Government as well as a notification that directed all British officials in the Lushai Hills to refrain from such bad misbehaviours.

To commemorate his great story of women's protection and promotion in society, the Department of Social Welfare & Tribal Affairs, the Government of Mizoram introduced the Zakapa Annual Award, this year.