Chief Minister Lalduhoma today inaugurated the Federation Enclave Sample Flat and Community Centre at Ainawn Veng, Aizawl.

In his inaugural speech, the Chief Minister stated that the Federation Enclave will play a vital role in the urban development of Mizoram. He emphasized that initiatives like this will contribute to transforming Aizawl and its surrounding areas into a well-planned city in the future. He further expressed his keen anticipation for the successful completion of this housing complex.

Hmingchungnunga, Chairman of the Mizoram Government Employee Housing Society, conveyed his gratitude to all attendees, while Er. R. Lalrammawia, President of FMGE&W, also addressed the gathering.

The speakers highlighted the challenges faced by government employees in Mizoram in securing housing due to frequent transfers and postings. To address this issue, this housing complex project has been developed with targeting those employees to obtain homes through loan financing. The government has provided the land for this project.



Also Read: Mizoram Governor outlines state's development roadmap in budget session address

The housing complex is expected to be completed by 2027, with bookings opening from today. For the first year, the housing units will be available exclusively to government employees. After this period, the units will be open for purchase by the general public.

The Federation Enclave project is being developed in partnership between FMGE&W (Mizoram Government Employees Housing Society) and Blue Mountain Engineering & Services Limited. The complex will accommodate approximately 350 families and 2,000 residents.

The inauguration ceremony took place at the Complex Community Centre building, where a Sample Flat was showcased. The Chief Minister inspected the Sample Flat and announced the opening of mass bookings for interested buyers.

The approximate prices (exclusive of GST as of today) for the flats are as follows:

2BHK: ₹47 lakh

3BHK: ₹60 lakh

4BHK: ₹77 lakh

This project marks a significant step towards improving urban housing facilities in Mizoram, ensuring that government employees and residents have access to high-quality, affordable homes.